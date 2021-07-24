California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 87,937 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,937 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.