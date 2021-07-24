California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 909 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Floor & Decor worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $11,938,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $120.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $120.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

