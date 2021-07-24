California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of California Water Service Group worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,083,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.38.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

