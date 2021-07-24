Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $70,751.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $16.41 million and $70,751.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.92 or 0.06334815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00141250 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

