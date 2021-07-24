Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.62 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

