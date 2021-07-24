Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE CCO traded down C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 598,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.73. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.18.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2406645 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

