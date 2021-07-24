Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 22,012 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $83,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 553.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

