Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 329,606 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,606 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Target worth $98,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $121.82 and a 1-year high of $261.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

