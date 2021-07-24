Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 388,893 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Centene worth $67,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

CNC stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

