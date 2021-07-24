Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 138.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,244 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $59,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

