Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,411 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $63,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.98 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

