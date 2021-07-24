Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Simon Property Group worth $114,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

SPG opened at $124.15 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

