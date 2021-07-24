Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $57.21 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 779.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Synchrony Financial worth $57,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

