Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $70.01 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.66% of Repligen worth $70,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

RGEN opened at $209.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.77. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

