Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $86.20 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,485 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Chubb worth $86,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

