Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11,588.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of CrowdStrike worth $68,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $268.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $272.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

