Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,158,487 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,158,487 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $76,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $8,912,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,799.9% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

