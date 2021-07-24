Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 48,135 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $57,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $380.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.