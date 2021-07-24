Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

