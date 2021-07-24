Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $141.93

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$141.93 and traded as high as C$144.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$143.12, with a volume of 779,941 shares traded.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.62.

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$141.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

