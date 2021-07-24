Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $35,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $34,794,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 638.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 530,688 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 60.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 333,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 125,386 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 679,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $906,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.16. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

