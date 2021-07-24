Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 830.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

