Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$195.50. 146,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,779. The firm has a market cap of C$11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$118.86 and a 1-year high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

