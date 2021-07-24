Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$196.39. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$195.50, with a volume of 146,720 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$199.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

