Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.38% of Cannae worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cannae by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cannae by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cannae by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.