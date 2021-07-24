Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.77. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

