Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLP. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

