Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 805.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Capri by 87.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.