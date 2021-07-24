Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,572 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of Capri worth $32,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

CPRI opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

