Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Reduced by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Capri makes up approximately 2.6% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. No Street GP LP owned 0.26% of Capri worth $20,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,107. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. upped their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

