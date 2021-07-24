Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

CSTR stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

