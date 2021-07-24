Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Apple by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 141,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,730,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $577,901,000 after buying an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in Apple by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 141,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

