Carbon Price Down 12% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $95,680.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00143830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.88 or 0.99844130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00876252 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,545,561 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.