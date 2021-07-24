Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $38.83 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.83 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002484 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00256858 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033623 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

