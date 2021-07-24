Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of Cardlytics worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $132.88 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

