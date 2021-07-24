CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,134 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.