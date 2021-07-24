carVertical (CV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $175,960.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $175,960.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars.

