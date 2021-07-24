Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $68.57 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00143540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.22 or 1.01068946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.15 or 0.00873802 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,234,343,379 coins and its circulating supply is 985,775,855 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.