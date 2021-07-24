Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $19,018,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $68.80 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,141 shares of company stock worth $12,122,785 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

