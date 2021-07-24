Castle Hits Market Cap of $15,295.16 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $15,295.16 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00407489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.01341301 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

