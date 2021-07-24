Castweet Hits Market Cap of $146,334.86 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $146,334.86 and $43,736.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00444449 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00171328 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

