CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of CECO Environmental worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

