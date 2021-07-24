Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.88 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $145.88 million and $27.08 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00858542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,621,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.