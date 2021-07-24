Celo Price Tops $2.48 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00007230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $659.35 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00124575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00144659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,366.93 or 1.00238503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00891014 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

