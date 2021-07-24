Centerstone Investors LLC Trims Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Centerstone Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products accounts for approximately 1.2% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SON traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $62.27. 803,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

