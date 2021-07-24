Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 91,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 285,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.