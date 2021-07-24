Centrality (CENNZ) Hits One Day Volume of $1.85 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $93.86 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00849315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

