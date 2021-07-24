CertiK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.29 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. CertiK has a market cap of $47.91 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,222,891 coins and its circulating supply is 45,601,606 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

