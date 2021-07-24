Chainlink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $773.83 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and approximately $773.83 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.91 or 0.00049251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.00852368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

