Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $736.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $726.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $554.26 and a twelve month high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

